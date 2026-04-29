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2 year warranty
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All series
Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini wireless speakers
Discontinued
Support
DS6800W/37
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Product brochure
Quick start guide
All (5)
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Is my AirPlay speaker compatible with iOS 5.1?
How to create/play a Spotify playlist on my Philips speakers?
How to clean my Philips device?
How to use Airplay with Philips SoundStudio App?