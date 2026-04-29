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Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini wireless speakers

Discontinued

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Philips FidelioSoundSphere mini wireless speakers

DS6800W/37

Philips Fidelio SoundSphere mini wireless speakers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Product brochure

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 17 November 2023

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 18 November 2023

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