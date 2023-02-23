2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 beverages
Classic Milk Frother
Matte black
Touch display
The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.
The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.
Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.
4.2
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Dandaman
23/02/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Slim,trim and delicious!
This machine fits limited space counter tops and makes a great tasting good looking espresso!
Pros
Slim trim design. Excellent crema. Easy to use.
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
hawks guy
21/04/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this coffee maker
Easy to use, easy to clean. Speedy on each setting. Settings are as shown on whatever cup size chose.
Pros
As advertised expresso and capuchino taste great
Cons
Milk could be a little warmer on the capuchino setting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
Ccoffee
27/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This Philips machine replaces my SAECO Giro, wich add for 10 years of services
Pros
silent machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
Based on 70-82 °C.
not included in box contents