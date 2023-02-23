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  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

Discontinued

Series 2200Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/14

4.2
| (13) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.
See all benefits

Thanks to the intuitive touch display

2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

  • 2 beverages

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Matte black

  • Touch display

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

13

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2

23/02/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Slim,trim and delicious!

This machine fits limited space counter tops and makes a great tasting good looking espresso!

Pros

Slim trim design. Excellent crema. Easy to use.

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

21/04/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love this coffee maker

Easy to use, easy to clean. Speedy on each setting. Settings are as shown on whatever cup size chose.

Pros

As advertised expresso and capuchino taste great

Cons

Milk could be a little warmer on the capuchino setting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

27/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This Philips machine replaces my SAECO Giro, wich add for 10 years of services

Pros

silent machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2200 EP2220/14 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  2. Based on 70-82 °C.

  3. not included in box contents