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2 year warranty
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Coffee
All series
Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Discontinued
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EP2220/14
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EP0810
EP0820
EP0824
EP1220
EP1221
EP1222
EP1223
EP1224
EP2220
EP2221
EP2223
EP2224
EP2225
EP2320
EP3221
EP3226
Quick Start Guide
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips LatteGo Milk Frother is leaking from the bottom
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well
Contacting Philips
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