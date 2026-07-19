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  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
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  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home
  • Tastes café-made, feels like home

New

Café Aromis Series 8000Philips Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

EP8757/20

4.8
| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Tastes café-made, feels like home
Enjoy café-quality coffee at home with Philips Café Aromis. Create 50+ drinks, from espresso to cold brew, made with more beans* for that café-like taste. Produce velvety hot or cold froth with LatteGo Pro and clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water.
See all benefits

The intensity you love, from espresso to cold brew

Tastes café-made, feels like home

  • Café-quality results with BrewExtract technology

  • Velvety milk froth with LatteGo Pro

  • 50+ hot & cold drinks for every mood

  • Hassle-free cleaning

  • Easy-to-use intutive display

More beans, more flavor

More beans, more flavor

The secret to café-like intensity? Our BrewExtract technology doses and presses more beans* into every brew to create that unmistakable café-like taste from your espresso machine. Want to make it just right? Tweak your brew using one of 7 intensity levels.

Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

Café-quality results also mean velvety milk froth, hot or cold. That’s where LatteGo Pro comes in. From cappuccino to iced latte, our milk system delivers café-quality results using both dairy and plant-based milks. It's dishwasher safe and no tubes means you can clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water. Experience next-level froth with LatteGo Pro: the innovative milk frother in our coffee machine system.

50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

50+ hot and cold drinks for every mood

Explore 50+ hot and cold coffee creations, from rich espressos to refreshing cold brews. This hot and iced coffee maker is the perfect solution for families and coffee lovers seeking café-level variety at home.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

19/07/2026

US

US

Amazing and great coffee

We purchased our "Latte Go 3200" about five years ago, and it has worked flawlessly without any issues. In fact, many of our friends purchased different models themselves because they loved our coffee and enjoyed how easy the LatteGo system is to use. I would love to own the "Philips Aromis" in the future, but it is currently outside of my budget.

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

17/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

In Love!!

Purchased this for our newly installed updated kitchen. It was way above what we were looking to spend but the features and reviews were too hard to pass up. Well, they were right! The selections are great, everything taste wonderful and it is so easy to clean. Everything is self explanatory. Anyone that walks in admires the look and loves the selections! One of best choices we made in our new kitchen! 🤗

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

12/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great upgrade from 5500 with great features

I have had this several weeks. It replaced my 5500 which I loved. The 8000 is aptly named because it does so much more and has so many more customization settings available to tweak your coffee to perfection. Similar workings as the 5500 so easy to clean and maintain and the 8000 actually lets you know when it’s time to clean the brew unit or do a coffee oil removal, etc. and takes you step by step on the screen. The 8800 is connected to WiFi and receives and installs updates automatically. I especially like the 8000 user profile system much better than the 5500. I have used both the hot and cold milk carafes and they both work great. Haven’t really had any problem or thought of anything I wish it had or did yet. Great product!

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro

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Disclaimers

  1. vs all other Philips Automatic Espresso machines

  2. When compared to previous Philips espresso machines

  3. Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns