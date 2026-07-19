2 year warranty
New
Café-quality results with BrewExtract technology
Velvety milk froth with LatteGo Pro
50+ hot & cold drinks for every mood
Hassle-free cleaning
Easy-to-use intutive display
The secret to café-like intensity? Our BrewExtract technology doses and presses more beans* into every brew to create that unmistakable café-like taste from your espresso machine. Want to make it just right? Tweak your brew using one of 7 intensity levels.
Café-quality results also mean velvety milk froth, hot or cold. That’s where LatteGo Pro comes in. From cappuccino to iced latte, our milk system delivers café-quality results using both dairy and plant-based milks. It's dishwasher safe and no tubes means you can clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water. Experience next-level froth with LatteGo Pro: the innovative milk frother in our coffee machine system.
Explore 50+ hot and cold coffee creations, from rich espressos to refreshing cold brews. This hot and iced coffee maker is the perfect solution for families and coffee lovers seeking café-level variety at home.
4.8
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Neleboss
19/07/2026
US
Amazing and great coffee
We purchased our "Latte Go 3200" about five years ago, and it has worked flawlessly without any issues. In fact, many of our friends purchased different models themselves because they loved our coffee and enjoyed how easy the LatteGo system is to use. I would love to own the "Philips Aromis" in the future, but it is currently outside of my budget.
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
JayVee
17/06/2026
US
Verified buyer
In Love!!
Purchased this for our newly installed updated kitchen. It was way above what we were looking to spend but the features and reviews were too hard to pass up. Well, they were right! The selections are great, everything taste wonderful and it is so easy to clean. Everything is self explanatory. Anyone that walks in admires the look and loves the selections! One of best choices we made in our new kitchen! 🤗
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
KeithS
12/05/2026
US
Verified buyer
Great upgrade from 5500 with great features
I have had this several weeks. It replaced my 5500 which I loved. The 8000 is aptly named because it does so much more and has so many more customization settings available to tweak your coffee to perfection. Similar workings as the 5500 so easy to clean and maintain and the 8000 actually lets you know when it’s time to clean the brew unit or do a coffee oil removal, etc. and takes you step by step on the screen. The 8800 is connected to WiFi and receives and installs updates automatically. I especially like the 8000 user profile system much better than the 5500. I have used both the hot and cold milk carafes and they both work great. Haven’t really had any problem or thought of anything I wish it had or did yet. Great product!
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
This review was made for Philips Cafe Aromis 8000 Series Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with LatteGo Pro
vs all other Philips Automatic Espresso machines
When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns