ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

        Discontinued

        SSD

        FM01SM130B/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 1 TB

        • Solid State Drive

        Easy opening and user friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Protective integrated cap for your convenience

        Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

        • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
        • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
        • Be the first to hear about new products

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
        • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
        • Be the first to hear about new products