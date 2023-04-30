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USB Flash Drive

FM16FD05D/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Snow edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 16GB

  • Vivid Edition 2.0

  • 2-pack

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

Activity indicator lights up when copying files

An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 144 kB
  • 24 August 2026

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