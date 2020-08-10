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  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM51SS050P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 512GB

  • Solid State Drive

Easy opening and user friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

Automatic compression of all files saves free space

Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive

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