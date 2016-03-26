2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mega sound goes wireless
Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 180W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.
Bluetooth® and NFC
180W max, Dual amplifier
0
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Fx15Helpfulreviewguy
26/03/2016
US
Would recommend
Sound? Amazing. BT (Bluetooth) works great, haven't really used the NFC. That being said, everytime you unplug the System, even if it's a power outage, the clock resets, so do the stations. It has an option to use a timer, which works great. Also, while on BT mode, if there is no music for a few minutes, it automaticaly shuts off.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX15 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX15 Mini Hi-Fi System