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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FX15/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Mega sound goes wireless

Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 180W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.

See all benefits

Mega sound goes wireless

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • 180W max, Dual amplifier

Connection for TV or DVD player

0

Enjoy MP3 music directly from your portable USB devices

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/03/2016

US

US

Would recommend

Sound? Amazing. BT (Bluetooth) works great, haven't really used the NFC. That being said, everytime you unplug the System, even if it's a power outage, the clock resets, so do the stations. It has an option to use a timer, which works great. Also, while on BT mode, if there is no music for a few minutes, it automaticaly shuts off.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX15 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX15 Mini Hi-Fi System

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