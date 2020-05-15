ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

Air Purifier 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY0293/30

Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

See all benefits

Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

  • Compatible with 800 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 1 year

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with 800 Series

Compatible with 800 Series

Replacement filters for Philips 800 Series air purifiers: AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 1 year

Long life filters up to 1 year

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.