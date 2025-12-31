2 year warranty
Discontinued
FY1413/30
Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 1 year
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 1000i and 2000i Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC2721,AC2726,AC2729. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
Reviews
(1) The air flowing through the filter was tested using a NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.