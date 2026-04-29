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2 year warranty

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2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter

Discontinued

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2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter

FY1413/30

2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Original replacement filter for your air purifier: Active Carbon filter effectively removes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and unpleasant odors for cleaner, fresher indoor air.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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