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2 year warranty
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Ironing
All series
500 Series Fabric Shaver
Discontinued
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GC026/00
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Important Information Manual Philips Fabric Shaver
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What is the best way to use my Philips Fabric Shaver?
Why does my Philips Fabric Shaver not effectively remove lint?
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