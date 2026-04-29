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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
HC3505/15
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UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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