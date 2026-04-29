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Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3505/15

Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 77.7 kB
  • 5 February 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 311.4 kB
  • 7 December 2023

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