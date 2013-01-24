Search terms
Easy, even haircut
Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits
Our new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck in the clipper. So you can continue cutting your hair, from start to finish, without interruption.
Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.
The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.
Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.
No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
