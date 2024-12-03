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  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
  • Constant power
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  • Constant power
  • Constant power

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3505/15

4.3
| (64) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Constant power
Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Easy haircut

Constant power

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • Corded use

Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.

Maximum precision with double blades

Maximum precision with double blades

The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

64

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

03/12/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14

Lightweight and easy to handle. Was hesitant at first to cut my own hair, but it was getting out of control so I just went for it. LOL. I was pleasantly surprised by the job I did on myself though. With more practice I should improve my cutting skills. No regrets on this purchase. Well worth the purchase price.

Pros

Lightweight and durable.

Cons

None that I can think of.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper

24/07/2023

Canada

Canada

Very peased with the Philips Hair Clipp

Portable& Powerful Hair Clipper. Easy to manage device.

Pros

Portable& Poweful Hair Clipper

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

28/03/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent cutter.

Very fast and efficient. The easy to dial trim selector is perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb

  2. Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor