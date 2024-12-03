2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
4.3
of 5
64
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
BullWinkle057
03/12/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14
Lightweight and easy to handle. Was hesitant at first to cut my own hair, but it was getting out of control so I just went for it. LOL. I was pleasantly surprised by the job I did on myself though. With more practice I should improve my cutting skills. No regrets on this purchase. Well worth the purchase price.
Pros
Lightweight and durable.
Cons
None that I can think of.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper
Mr. Ed
24/07/2023
Canada
Very peased with the Philips Hair Clipp
Portable& Powerful Hair Clipper. Easy to manage device.
Pros
Portable& Poweful Hair Clipper
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
NotMyFirstPhilips
28/03/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent cutter.
Very fast and efficient. The easy to dial trim selector is perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7650/14 Washable hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor