2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3520/15
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
Reviews
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor