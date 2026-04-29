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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
HC3520/15
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Quick Start Guide - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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