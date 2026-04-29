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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper
Support
HC5612/15
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Data Act Document - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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