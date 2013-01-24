Home
    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Washable hair clipper

    HC5612/15
    Fast even haircut
      Fast even haircut

      Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go.

        Fast even haircut

        Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

        • Trim-n-Flow PRO technology
        • 28 length settings (0.5-28mm)
        • 75 min cordless use/8hr charge
        • 100% washable
        Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

        Cut hair flows away for 2x faster* clipping

        The innovative comb design allows cut hair to flow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and finish your style without interruption .

        Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

        Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

        Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.

        Select with the zoom wheel 28 length settings: 0.5 to 28mm

        Select with the zoom wheel 28 length settings: 0.5 to 28mm

        Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want. The 2 adjustable combs cut between 3mm and 28mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hair cut or to style your beard. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.

        Up to 75 minutes of cordless use

        Up to 75 minutes of cordless use

        The hair clipper's powerful battery provides up to 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging. Giving you maximum power and freedom.

        100% washable** for easy and fast cleaning

        100% washable** for easy and fast cleaning

        The clipper is waterproof for easy, hassle-free cleaning under the tap. Rinse thoroughly with water only to always keep the clipper working like day one.

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

        The Hair Clipper Series 5000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

        Zero maintenance saves time and hassle

        Zero maintenance saves time and hassle

        Save time and hassle with long-lasting self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day one, even after 5 years. The clipper is 100% washable** for fast and easy cleaning under the tap.

        2-year warranty

        2-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        2mm click-on comb for stubble

        2mm click-on comb for stubble

        Use the stubble comb of 2mm for short hait cut and/or to trim your beard.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Comb
          • 1 beard comb
          • 2 hair combs (long and short)

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          28
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          From 0.5 to 28  mm

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          100% washable**
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH

