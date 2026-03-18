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  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.
  • Fast, even, and precise haircut.

regular

Hairclipper series 5000Washable hair clipper

HC5612/15

4.6
| (36) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Fast, even, and precise haircut.
The Hair Clipper 5000 by Philips gives you a fast, even, and precise haircut. The device's 28 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and double-blade system lets you quickly achieve a sharp and even finish.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Extra precision for a versatile haircut.

Fast, even, and precise haircut.

  • Trim-n-Flow

  • 28 length settings (0.5-28mm)

  • 75 min cordless use/8hr charge

  • 100% washable

  • Up to 5-year guarantee

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

28 length settings with Precision dial

28 length settings with Precision dial

Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3mm to 28mm in 1mm increments. Use the 2mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5mm trim.

Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

36

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

18/03/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Good value

Good price, good product. I especially like having the adjustable comb.

Pros

Good price, very easy to use.

Cons

The removable comb looks like it could easily break.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

16/06/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Philips is the best

I tried several brand in this price category Philips is the best one Just the power cable don't stick well (come out easily)

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

22/04/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Terrific product at a great price point

The charge lasts a long time. The different attachments are great. It rinses just fine. Works well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

  2. Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000, and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada, and China.