2 year warranty
Trim-n-Flow
28 length settings (0.5-28mm)
75 min cordless use/8hr charge
100% washable
Up to 5-year guarantee
A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3mm to 28mm in 1mm increments. Use the 2mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
4.6
of 5
36
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Webspinner
18/03/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Good value
Good price, good product. I especially like having the adjustable comb.
Pros
Good price, very easy to use.
Cons
The removable comb looks like it could easily break.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
KxmxL
16/06/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Philips is the best
I tried several brand in this price category Philips is the best one Just the power cable don't stick well (come out easily)
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
Jjnjjjjjjj
22/04/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Terrific product at a great price point
The charge lasts a long time. The different attachments are great. It rinses just fine. Works well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5612/15 Washable hair clipper
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000, and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada, and China.