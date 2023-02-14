2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rapid Air technology
4.1L
Black
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kat65
14/02/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this air fryer. So easy to clean
I have cooked chicken wings in this and they were so good and nice crispy skin on outside and moist inside. Baked potato is great, fries nice and crispy. Pork chops, chicken etc all turned out great.
Pros
Great fryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
AMosk
01/03/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Wasn't sure but love it!
I got this for Christmas and wasn't sure I wanted an airfyer, you know 1 more thing on the counter. But I love it. We use it all the time and it works great.
Cons
Could be bigger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
PT ED
09/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Perfect for 2
Food stays moist, hard to overcook, Great for two people
Pros
Perfect for 2
Cons
Hard to clean around the element
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/91 Airfryer L
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.