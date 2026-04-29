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Cooking
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3000 Series Airfryer L
Discontinued
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HD9200/91
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Quick start guide Philips Essential Airfryer - English
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (14)
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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