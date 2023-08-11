ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Discontinued

3000 SeriesAirfryer XL

HD9270/91

4.8
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
See all benefits

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2Kg, 6.2L

  • Black

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/08/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love this air fryer

This is a great air fryer. Cooks fast, easy to clean, just the right size.

Pros

speedy cooking, food turns out nice and crispy

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

17/06/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Surprisingly Impressive

I am happy with any food cooked. This AF is super quiet and I had to put my hand in the back vent to feel hot air to verify if it was on. It also does not make the annoying loud beeping sound when I touch the keypad. I like the high quality build and material used. I chose this AF because the handle is attached to the basket with a metal arm and bracket. My last AF bracket cracked because it was made of plastic. The inner and outer baskets have high quality non-stick coating that does not smell toxic and baked-on foods are easily washed off. We paid double the price of the previous AF, but I made a good decision because the Philips AF can outlast the life of more than 2 AF of other brands.

Pros

Quality everywhere, super quiet, excellent cooking results

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

30/04/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

So great of the Airfryer

Love it so much, oven hasn't been used since then, no heat up needed, so convenient, almost use it everyday.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer.

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a HomeID community.

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.