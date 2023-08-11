2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rapid Air technology
1.2Kg, 6.2L
Black
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
embee15
11/08/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this air fryer
This is a great air fryer. Cooks fast, easy to clean, just the right size.
Pros
speedy cooking, food turns out nice and crispy
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Turbo Turtle
17/06/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Surprisingly Impressive
I am happy with any food cooked. This AF is super quiet and I had to put my hand in the back vent to feel hot air to verify if it was on. It also does not make the annoying loud beeping sound when I touch the keypad. I like the high quality build and material used. I chose this AF because the handle is attached to the basket with a metal arm and bracket. My last AF bracket cracked because it was made of plastic. The inner and outer baskets have high quality non-stick coating that does not smell toxic and baked-on foods are easily washed off. We paid double the price of the previous AF, but I made a good decision because the Philips AF can outlast the life of more than 2 AF of other brands.
Pros
Quality everywhere, super quiet, excellent cooking results
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
BanyanTree
30/04/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
So great of the Airfryer
Love it so much, oven hasn't been used since then, no heat up needed, so convenient, almost use it everyday.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer.
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community.
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.