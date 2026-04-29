Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Cooking
All series
3000 Series Airfryer XL
Discontinued
Support
HD9270/91
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide Philips Essential Airfryer XL - English
UKCA-Declaration of Conformity
All (14)
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you