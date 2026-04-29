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Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9904/00

Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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