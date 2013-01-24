Home
    Cooking accessories

    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9904/00
    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface
      Viva Collection Airfryer

HD9904/00

      HD9904/00
      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

        Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

        Airfryer accessory

        • Double layer accessory
        • Suitable for VIVA Airfryers
        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plated steel

        • General specifications

          Non-stick coating
          Yes

