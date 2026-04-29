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Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit L

Discontinued

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Airfryer AccessoryGrill Kit L

HD9941/00

Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit L

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips Airfryer Grill kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way.

  • PDF file
  • 3 August 2026

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