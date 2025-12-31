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All series

  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L
  • Grill Kit L

Discontinued

Airfryer AccessoryGrill Kit L

HD9941/00

Grill Kit L
With this special Philips Airfryer Grill kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way.
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Accessories to master Airfryer grilling

Grill Kit L

  • Accessory kit

  • 1x grill plate

  • 4x skewers

Non-stick grill plate accessory

Non-stick grill plate accessory

Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the L grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill plate is easy to clean.

4 skewers to make special grilled recipes

4 skewers to make special grilled recipes

Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.