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Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

Discontinued

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Airfryer AccessoryPizza Kit XXL

HD9953/00

Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!

  • PDF file
  • 31 July 2026

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