2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9953/00
Accessory kit
1x pizza tray
Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza. Using the XXL sized Pizza Tray, you can bake a 26cm home-mased pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.
Reviews
Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.