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Cooking accessories
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Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL
Discontinued
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HD9954/01
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With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.
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How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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