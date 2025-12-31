2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9954/01
1x snack cover
1x tongs
Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.
Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
Reviews
Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.