2 year warranty
Body, Face
The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.
With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.
Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.
3.9
of 5
206
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Toucan
30/06/2023
Canada
Best Facial Hair Trimmer
I have had this trimmer for the last 5 years. It still works but I wanted to see if Phillips came with other options. I will go ahead and buy this one again because it does the job perfectly. I had other trimmers prior which did not last. I would recommend this trimmer to anyone who particularly have a busy schedule and would like to remove facial hair on the go. I use it regularly in the morning before work.
Pros
Portable, Small, Sharp, Clean finish
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Precision trimmer HP6390/50 Precision trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Precision trimmer HP6390/50 Precision trimmer
Wine2020
21/05/2020
Canada
Precision trimmer-so user friendly!!
I was very pleased at the ease of using this trimmer. I am 62 years young and hesitated thinking I might cut myself. Did my brows and used both attachments. Excellent product.
Pros
gentle remover
Cons
non
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer
Mahawk
25/04/2020
Canada
Great
I was a little hesitant to use this product.But so glad I didn’t.
Pros
Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer