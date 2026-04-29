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2 year warranty

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Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

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SatinelleEpilator Satinelle

HP6400/00

Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 530.7 kB
  • 17 June 2022

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 652.1 kB
  • 15 April 2022

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