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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Satinelle Epilator Satinelle
Support
HP6400/00
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Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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