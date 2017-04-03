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  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
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  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
  • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

SatinelleEpilator Satinelle

HP6400/00

4.7
| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.
See all benefits

Fast and efficient epilator

Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

  • Legs

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

4
2
1

03/04/2017

Canada

Canada

Amazing!

I've had this one for three years and it still works great. I've been epilating for over ten years now, and by far this is the best epilator I've found. It's quick, efficient, long lasting, well built and overall just an amazing product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

17/06/2016

Canada

Canada

Long lasting, Easy to use!

I bought this epilator 5 days ago and already love it! It is so simple to use. I have never waxed, always shaved and finally got sick and tired of the hair growing back so fast! In order to stay smooth and hair free I needed to shave every 2 days! And when I did, always got razor burn! I first used my epilator as soon as I got home from purchasing it and still have smooth legs! The hair is only starting to grow back now but only in certain areas. And NO RED BUMPS! Yes, it is a little painful but remember to pull the skin tight while epilating and go VERY SLOW! Take a pain reliever half an hour before you epilate if you really can't handle the pain. Don't give up! The results are well worth it. I have dark, coarse hair and it works fine for me. I will never be without an epilator again!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

23/10/2014

Canada

Canada

IT IS THE BEST AFTER EMJOI

Maybe some of you wont believe me, but I decided to write this review after i switched t EMJOI for a day! And understood how bad mistake I did! I am not using my emjoi anymore, because it doesnt pull the hair, it breaks it, and it is big,bulky, doesnt get all the hair in small areas like underarms and feet. I am a hairy person, and i epilate a lot. Every 2 days, my legs, my arms, my underarms and face... So I know this epilator market very well. I had years of experience with waxing,shaving, epilating,,,so Please know how great product we have here, cheaper, and best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle

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