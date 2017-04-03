2 year warranty
Legs
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Samm19
03/04/2017
Canada
Amazing!
I've had this one for three years and it still works great. I've been epilating for over ten years now, and by far this is the best epilator I've found. It's quick, efficient, long lasting, well built and overall just an amazing product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Love2Epilate
17/06/2016
Canada
Long lasting, Easy to use!
I bought this epilator 5 days ago and already love it! It is so simple to use. I have never waxed, always shaved and finally got sick and tired of the hair growing back so fast! In order to stay smooth and hair free I needed to shave every 2 days! And when I did, always got razor burn! I first used my epilator as soon as I got home from purchasing it and still have smooth legs! The hair is only starting to grow back now but only in certain areas. And NO RED BUMPS! Yes, it is a little painful but remember to pull the skin tight while epilating and go VERY SLOW! Take a pain reliever half an hour before you epilate if you really can't handle the pain. Don't give up! The results are well worth it. I have dark, coarse hair and it works fine for me. I will never be without an epilator again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Nes04
23/10/2014
Canada
IT IS THE BEST AFTER EMJOI
Maybe some of you wont believe me, but I decided to write this review after i switched t EMJOI for a day! And understood how bad mistake I did! I am not using my emjoi anymore, because it doesnt pull the hair, it breaks it, and it is big,bulky, doesnt get all the hair in small areas like underarms and feet. I am a hairy person, and i epilate a lot. Every 2 days, my legs, my arms, my underarms and face... So I know this epilator market very well. I had years of experience with waxing,shaving, epilating,,,so Please know how great product we have here, cheaper, and best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6400/00 Epilator Satinelle