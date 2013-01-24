Home
    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
      Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

      HP6400/00
      Find support for this product

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks. See all benefits

      Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks. See all benefits

        Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

        Fast and efficient epilator

        • Legs
        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes
          Metal epilating system
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

