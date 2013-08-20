2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Mains version
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Chile
20/08/2013
Canada
Best product around.
Would not use anything else but Philip shave; it is convenient and easy to clean even under water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023