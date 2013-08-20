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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7300

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Comfortably close

This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Mains version

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/08/2013

Canada

Canada

Best product around.

Would not use anything else but Philip shave; it is convenient and easy to clean even under water.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7300 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 