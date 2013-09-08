2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
frankie67
08/09/2013
Canada
good battary life. the only minor draw back that i have with this shaver is that the uderneath of the shaving head picks up hair and need to clean it
I have used a Phillip shaver for over 52 years/and I will continue to do so. As far as I'm concerned this is by far the best shaver period. I would highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8200/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023