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  • Moisturizing shaving conditioner
  • Moisturizing shaving conditioner

Discontinued

NIVEAShaving conditioner

HS800/03

4.6
| (22) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Moisturizing shaving conditioner
The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.
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Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series

Moisturizing shaving conditioner

Integrated cartridge refill system

Integrated cartridge refill system

Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

22

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

3
1

10/03/2018

US

US

Wonderful product for a tough beard.

Is this very desirable product simple out-of-stock or no longer being produced? Your electric razor is ineffective without it! Thanks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

03/01/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Keep on Shaving

Love the razor and lotion, but hard to find refills after shaver got older. Glad to find the Philips site had lotion refills. Ordering was quick and competitively priced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

28/03/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Product

love this product and love the razzor. Just wish it could be purchased locally in the store..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner

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