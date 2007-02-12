2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS8060/25
with refill and charge stand
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Reviews
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023