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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Discontinued
Support
HS8060/25
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
All (4)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which replacement heads fit my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
shaving heads
Shaving conditioner
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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