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  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline

Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzleOral irrigator nozzle

HX3062/00

4.9
| (64) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
Experience Quad Stream technology that delivers gentle yet effective flossing through its unique X-shaped stream. The tip reaches below the gumline and covers more surface area for a deeper clean, helping you achieve healthier gums.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/21

Countertop Power Flosser 7000

Countertop Power Flosser 7000
Oral irrigator

HX3911/30

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator - Trial Unit - NOT FOR RESALE

HX3824/21

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/23

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/24

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3827/21

Countertop Power Flosser 5000

Countertop Power Flosser 5000
Oral irrigator

HX3811/20

Power Flosser 3000

Power Flosser 3000
Oral irrigator

HX3711/20

Power Flosser 7000 System

Power Flosser 7000 System
Oral Irrigator System

HX960G

HX3921/40

Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline*

Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline

  • For thorough yet gentle cleaning

  • 2 tips

  • Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only

Unique Quad Stream technology

Unique Quad Stream technology

The tip powered by Quad Stream technology sends water in 4 directions at once and gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks**

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks**

Quad Stream technology supports healthier gums every time you floss. It is more effective than string floss and improves gum health in just 2 weeks**.

360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.9

of 5

64

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/01/2023

US

US

Quad stream nozzle

I am so happy there are add on attachment to my oral cleaner. These specific ones cleaned in-between my teeth no good. This left my teeth feeling brand new. I highly recommend this attachment. Very cool.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

27/10/2022

US

US

Easy to replace

I like how gentle the power flosser nozzles are in my teeth. It cleans my whole tooth at once with the wide nozzle. The nozzle head is soft so it does not hurt my gums. It is easy to take off and on when switching nozzles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

11/10/2022

US

US

Love it

What a difference this Phillips-F3 Quad Stream Oral Irrigation nozzle has made! I have sensitive teeth and gums, especially now due to being pregnant, and my dentist recommended to switch from regular flossing to water flossing but even on the lowest setting it was still hurting; until I tried this different type of nozzle. Now I can floss without any discomfort at all. Highly recommend it if you have sensitive teeth and gums!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

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Disclaimers

  1. In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets

  2. after two weeks, vs. string floss, with Quad Stream nozzle