2 year warranty
HX3826/21
HX3911/30
HX3824/21
HX3826/23
HX3826/24
HX3827/21
HX3811/20
HX3711/20
HX960G
HX3921/40
For thorough yet gentle cleaning
2 tips
Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only
The tip powered by Quad Stream technology sends water in 4 directions at once and gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.
Quad Stream technology supports healthier gums every time you floss. It is more effective than string floss and improves gum health in just 2 weeks**.
The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.
4.9
of 5
64
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
PaigeB
04/01/2023
US
Part of promotion
Quad stream nozzle
I am so happy there are add on attachment to my oral cleaner. These specific ones cleaned in-between my teeth no good. This left my teeth feeling brand new. I highly recommend this attachment. Very cool.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Mdetweiler1
27/10/2022
US
Part of promotion
Easy to replace
I like how gentle the power flosser nozzles are in my teeth. It cleans my whole tooth at once with the wide nozzle. The nozzle head is soft so it does not hurt my gums. It is easy to take off and on when switching nozzles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
srn765
11/10/2022
US
Part of promotion
Love it
What a difference this Phillips-F3 Quad Stream Oral Irrigation nozzle has made! I have sensitive teeth and gums, especially now due to being pregnant, and my dentist recommended to switch from regular flossing to water flossing but even on the lowest setting it was still hurting; until I tried this different type of nozzle. Now I can floss without any discomfort at all. Highly recommend it if you have sensitive teeth and gums!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F3 Quad Stream nozzle HX3062/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets
after two weeks, vs. string floss, with Quad Stream nozzle