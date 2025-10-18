2 year warranty
HX3826/21
This product
Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator
$ 99.99
F1 Standard nozzle
Oral irrigator nozzle
$ 17.99
F3 Quad Stream nozzle
Oral irrigator nozzle
$ 19.99
$ 99.99
$ 99.99
Quad Stream technology
Pulse waves guide as you go
Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.
The Quadstream technology removes up to 99% of plaque from 6mm deep periodontal pockets.
Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.
3.9
of 5
142
Reviews
WhoCaresWhoIAmAgain
18/10/2025
US
Does the job, performs as expected
For a portable cordless Flosser, this model is pretty impressive. I find it offers a gentle yet sufficient force on the low setting, while medium and high settings are more than plentiful force. The quad nozzle is my favorite, the regular nozzle seems more targeted for a more forceful flush. I have a small mouth, this fits inside easily and I find it easy to use. The water container is small and often needs two fills for a complete job. Only concern is the plug, it seals fine for now. Hope the seal doesn’t weaken over time. For the price and ease of convenience, small footprint and mobility, I like it. It does the job! Spouse has one too 👍👍
Pros
Portable
Cons
Water refill needed each floss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator
Pgib
27/03/2024
US
My mouth has never felt so clean!
Easy instructional booklet for care and use. Easy to use. Easy cleaning instructions. Love the sensor that tells me when to move it around my mouth. Love the quad head.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator
Caliber Ken
02/12/2023
US
Outstanding features…
The features are great. The 3000 Series is great so far…I’ll complete a follow up review in a few months..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator
In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.
In a lab study (actual results may vary), in the deepest 2mm of a 6mm periodontal pocket model.