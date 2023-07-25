2 year warranty
HX3826/21
HX3911/30
HX3824/21
HX3826/23
HX3826/24
HX3827/21
HX3822/11
HX3822/14
HX3811/20
HX3711/20
For an everyday clean
2 tips
Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only
The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline.
The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.
It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's nozzles every six months.
4.9
of 5
58
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
alaxoxo
25/07/2023
US
Part of promotion
Perfect nozzle
I ordered this product and received it in a timely manner. The Phillips standard nozzle provides a powerful single stream that cleans in between all of your teeth. It’s powerful, but gentle. It comes in a 2 pack, perfect for making my mouth feel super clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Holly1982
30/03/2023
US
Part of promotion
Great
I got these for free and they work wonders keep my teeth and mouth nice and clean and fresh looking for. Good floss theses work so well and a must have on the good they are Soo amazing and great!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
YvonneK
02/02/2023
US
Part of promotion
Powerful Stream Of Water
This nozzle come in a set and was easy to change out. Better than hand flossing and i feel as if it gets deep in between the teeth. great quality and sturdy. I do not like using the regular floss due to my gums being so sensitive that they bleed easily. Also great for people who wear braces. I feel fresh and clean after every use. I highly recommend this product for everyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle