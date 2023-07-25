ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean
  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean

Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzleOral irrigator nozzle

HX3042/00

4.9
| (58) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
The flossing tip for an everyday clean
Experience effective flossing with the Standard nozzle. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth and along the gumline. Effective for removing food debris.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/21

Countertop Power Flosser 7000

Countertop Power Flosser 7000
Oral irrigator

HX3911/30

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator - Trial Unit - NOT FOR RESALE

HX3824/21

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/23

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3826/24

Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

HX3827/21

Cordless Power Flosser 2000

Cordless Power Flosser 2000
Oral irrigator

HX3822/11

Cordless Power Flosser 2000

Cordless Power Flosser 2000
Oral irrigator

HX3822/14

Countertop Power Flosser 5000

Countertop Power Flosser 5000
Oral irrigator

HX3811/20

Power Flosser 3000

Power Flosser 3000
Oral irrigator

HX3711/20

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

The flossing tip for an everyday clean

  • For an everyday clean

  • 2 tips

  • Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only

Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline.

360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.

Designed for everyday use

Designed for everyday use

It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's nozzles every six months.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

58

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
1

25/07/2023

US

US

Perfect nozzle

I ordered this product and received it in a timely manner. The Phillips standard nozzle provides a powerful single stream that cleans in between all of your teeth. It’s powerful, but gentle. It comes in a 2 pack, perfect for making my mouth feel super clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

30/03/2023

US

US

Great

I got these for free and they work wonders keep my teeth and mouth nice and clean and fresh looking for. Good floss theses work so well and a must have on the good they are Soo amazing and great!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

02/02/2023

US

US

Powerful Stream Of Water

This nozzle come in a set and was easy to change out. Better than hand flossing and i feel as if it gets deep in between the teeth. great quality and sturdy. I do not like using the regular floss due to my gums being so sensitive that they bleed easily. Also great for people who wear braces. I feel fresh and clean after every use. I highly recommend this product for everyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for F1 Standard nozzle HX3042/00 Oral irrigator nozzle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products