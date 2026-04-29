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2 year warranty
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Power Flosser
All series
Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral irrigator nozzle
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HX3042/00
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All (10)
How often do I need to replace my nozzle?
What is the size of the Power Flosser reservoir tank?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?
Power Flosser Modes and Settings
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare Power Flosser does not stream water
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