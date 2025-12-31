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  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
  • Essential care between teeth and along the gumline

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000Oral irrigator

HX3822/11

Available in

Mint
Mint
White
White
Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
Get essential oral care everyday with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000. Its precise water stream and adjustable pressure settings gently clean between teeth and along the gumline, removing plaque and food debris effectively.
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Cordless Power Flosser 2000 Oral irrigator

Cordless Power Flosser 2000
Oral irrigator

$ 79.99

  • F1 Standard nozzle

    F1 Standard nozzle
    Oral irrigator nozzle

    $ 17.99

$ 79.99

$ 79.99

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

Essential care between teeth and along the gumline

  • Up to 99.9% of plaque removal in treated areas*

  • 3 pressure settings

  • 40-day battery life**

Gentle yet effective clean even in hard to reach areas

Gentle yet effective clean even in hard to reach areas

Designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*. The precise water stream effectively cleans between teeth and along the gumline, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.

Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline. It can even be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.

Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec

The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.

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Disclaimers

  1. in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  2. based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute