2 year warranty
HX3822/11
This product
Cordless Power Flosser 2000
Oral irrigator
$ 79.99
F1 Standard nozzle
Oral irrigator nozzle
$ 17.99
$ 79.99
$ 79.99
Up to 99.9% of plaque removal in treated areas*
3 pressure settings
40-day battery life**
Designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*. The precise water stream effectively cleans between teeth and along the gumline, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.
The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline. It can even be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.
The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.
Reviews
in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute