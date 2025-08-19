I had the privilege of being chosen by Stellar Panel Testing Panel to test the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. I have wanted a water flosser for a long time and our hygienest recommended getting one but I was never sure it was as good as traditional flossing so I stuck with regular floss. After trying this flosser I now wish I had purchased one years ago! The size is perfect for my hand and it is lightweight, and easy to use and get used to using! It comes with two nozzles. A comfort nozzle and a standard nozzle. The instructions are concise and easy to understand. The first few times I used it I followed the instructions to make sure I didn't forget anything but that was all it took. It is so easy to use. The instructions recommend the lowest setting for few weeks to get used to the intensity but I did not find it too intense at all and moved to the higher setting quickly and that is what I use it on all the time now. The pacer that tells you when to move to another part of your mouth can be turned off but I found it helpful to make sure you are getting even cleaning in all areas. Some of my suggestions are, definitely buy one! You will love it! Spray it into the sink before your mouth so you can see how far and strong it squirts. When you use it it takes maybe a couple tries to get used to keeping your lips closed enough so it doesn't get water squirting out of your mouth. Personally that didn't happen to me. The first time I used it was not messy at all. I had my husband try it and the whole sink and mirror were wet. He watched me do my own and after that one time no more mess at all. Filling the water port is simple and that one fill lasts through one whole flossing session for me. After the first time I used it I could feel my teeth felt smoother and cleaner. Since then, my gums also feel cleaner. As more time goes by they are even better. The battery lasts a long time. I have not had to charge it yet in the time I have been testing it. I will never go back to traditional flossing! I like to floss now! It was never one of my favorite things to do before. So overall I have to say this is a FIVE star product. Everything about it makes it great for home use or to take on the go. I have already told so many people they have to get one. You won't be disappointed and your mouth will thank you!