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Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral Irrigator

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Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000Oral Irrigator

HX3333/24

Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral Irrigator

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
Light purple
Light purple
Navy Blue
Navy Blue

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 675.1 kB
  • 3 February 2026

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