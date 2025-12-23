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  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities
  • Helps kids prevent cavities

Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet EditionPower toothbrush

HX3601/01

HX360CB

4.6
| (118) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Helps kids prevent cavities
Help build healthy brushing habits with Sonicare for Kids. It’s safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums, and helps prevent cavities. Our special Design a Pet edition comes with fun stickers for kids to make it their own.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

A fun way to build lifetime, healthy habits

Helps kids prevent cavities

  • Sonicare technology

  • Customizable stickers

  • Free Sonicare for Kids app

Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

Gentle pulsing action reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. So kids get the best possible clean while they are still learning to brush.

Brush heads are specially designed for kids

Brush heads are specially designed for kids

The brush heads are specially designed to help kids get a thorough clean while they learn to brush. One compact brush head is included. Standard size heads sold separately.

Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

Special Design a Pet edition includes reusable stickers so kids can turn their toothbrush into new animal characters anytime. Let's make brushing a fun part of their day!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

118

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

23/12/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

Great for dogs, too

I liked my recently-purchased Sonicare 4100, so decided to buy a Kids Design Pet Edition for each of my two dogs. They quickly got used to the sound and feel compared to manual toothbrushes, and the powered toothbrush does a better job. The decals were a bonus - decorated each one differently to ID which dog it belongs to.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

02/03/2024

US

US

Great Toothbrush for Kids

This toothbrush is great for kids. As a parent, I feel good knowing that their teeth are getting a solid cleaning.

Pros

Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

14/09/2022

US

US

my son and I love this toothbrush

Ive been through a lot with my son and his teeth and the dentist said that I should get an electronic toothbrush for him so we tried this one and we love it! Its so cute that he is able to design it himself with stickers and I love that its rechargable because I really havent liked battery operated ones.

Pros

child can design it himself with stickers

Cons

obviously you have to buy specific replacement brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush

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