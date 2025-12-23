2 year warranty
HX3601/01
HX360CB
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Sonicare technology
Customizable stickers
Free Sonicare for Kids app
Gentle pulsing action reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. So kids get the best possible clean while they are still learning to brush.
The brush heads are specially designed to help kids get a thorough clean while they learn to brush. One compact brush head is included. Standard size heads sold separately.
Special Design a Pet edition includes reusable stickers so kids can turn their toothbrush into new animal characters anytime. Let's make brushing a fun part of their day!
4.6
of 5
118
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Collies Furever
23/12/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great for dogs, too
I liked my recently-purchased Sonicare 4100, so decided to buy a Kids Design Pet Edition for each of my two dogs. They quickly got used to the sound and feel compared to manual toothbrushes, and the powered toothbrush does a better job. The decals were a bonus - decorated each one differently to ID which dog it belongs to.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush
Lucy2010
02/03/2024
US
Part of promotion
Great Toothbrush for Kids
This toothbrush is great for kids. As a parent, I feel good knowing that their teeth are getting a solid cleaning.
Pros
Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush
Toni2565
14/09/2022
US
Part of promotion
my son and I love this toothbrush
Ive been through a lot with my son and his teeth and the dentist said that I should get an electronic toothbrush for him so we tried this one and we love it! Its so cute that he is able to design it himself with stickers and I love that its rechargable because I really havent liked battery operated ones.
Pros
child can design it himself with stickers
Cons
obviously you have to buy specific replacement brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX3601/01 Power toothbrush