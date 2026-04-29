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Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet EditionPower toothbrush

HX3601/01

HX360CB

Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 45.9 kB
  • 10 July 2025

User Manual

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 15 December 2022

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