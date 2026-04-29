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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush
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HX3601/01
HX360CB
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In which countries is the Philips Sonicare for Kids app available?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
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