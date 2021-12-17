2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX686P
HX6829/76
HX6452/72
HX686P
HX6829/73
HX962K
HX9630/15
HX962V
HX9630/16
HX9630/17
HX9630/18
HX6462/07
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9610/16
2-pack
Standard size
Click-on
For sensitive teeth and gums
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.
Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
4.1
of 5
54
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Khaznavar
17/12/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
Replaces an older model
Works really well and hopefully will last as long as its predecessor
Pros
Teeth feel really clean after use
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
Arbg
11/02/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Excellent for teeth and gums
Sometimes have gum issues, and these heads are great. Easier on the gums, and do a very good job of cleaning! Will buy again
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
butchiej
09/02/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The Best Sensitive Toothbrush Heads On The Market!
I had unknowingly been buying counterfeit brush heads from eBay. I was having trouble putting one of the brush heads onto the toothbrush, so I thought, why not get it directly from Philips, and walla, it's a world of difference! The quality is like night & day. I don't know what I'd been thinking, but I'm thinking right now😁
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads