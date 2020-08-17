2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX686P
HX6829/76
HX6452/72
HX686P
HX6829/73
HX6462/07
HX9354/75
HX939B
HX9351/57
HX9361/69
HX682B
HX6820/60
HX682A
HX6827/11
HX685J
HX6876/21
2-pack
Standard size
Click-on
Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.
4.3
of 5
102
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
PsychicLadyJenn
17/08/2020
US
Saving My Teeth!
I love this toothbrush! I never thought my teeth could be so clean. I look forward to brushing my teeth. Cleans like you wouldn't believe. I actually look forward to brushing my teeth, lol. It's gentle, powerful, effective, yet easy on your teeth so you don't wreck your teeth. I have severe health issues, diabetes and systemic lupus which can make oral health a real challenge. Since listening to my dentist and getting this toothbrush, I am so much happier that I have cleaner teeth. Call me crazy but I think cleaner teeth give you a little more confidence which effects your life all the way around. I can't say enough. A little more than others but you totally get what you pay for!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Jo2016
16/01/2018
US
Verified buyer
This product has great features
Great product, it thoroughly cleans the teeth. A lot better than a manual tooth brush. I would recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Susan222
27/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Love the product
Love the toothbrush.. did have a problem with the Diamond head attachment though. It vibrated right off of hand held device. I did contact Phillips and they were accommodating,however, they said that they don’t warrant the heads. I would think that they are part of the product and that after two weeks of using it this should not happen. I hope that all of the brush heads don’t do this because I will surely return it if they do.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush