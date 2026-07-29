2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6066/71
HX686P
HX6829/76
HX6452/72
HX686P
HX6829/73
HX962K
HX9630/15
HX962V
HX9630/16
HX9630/17
HX9630/18
HX6462/07
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9610/16
4.1
of 5
83
Reviews
Djsnonny09
29/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Perfect fit!
I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.
Pros
Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Capacolla
07/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Product is a nice size
Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
MrBill!
05/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The product works great!
I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01