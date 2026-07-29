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Philips SonicareW DiamondClean HX6066/71 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6066/71

4.1
| (83) Reviews
See all benefits
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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

83

Reviews

29/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Perfect fit!

I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.

Pros

Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

07/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Product is a nice size

Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

05/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

The product works great!

I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

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